Sara Wells Fleming Tilley

Sara Wells Fleming Tilley Obituary
Jasper County Sun August 28, 2019 Evans Sara Wells Fleming Tilley Graveside services for Sara Wells Fleming Tillery will be held on August 31, 2019 at 10 AM at Floyd Cemetery in Tillman, SC. Mrs. Tillery passed away on June 20, 2018 and donated her body to the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, GA. She is survived by her brother, John L. Wells, her daughter, Vernette Johnson, 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald A. Tillery, her siblings, Henry B. Wells, Gordon W. Wells, Lewis T. Wells and Mary F. Wells; and her son David A. Fleming.
Published in Jasper County Sun on Aug. 28, 2019
