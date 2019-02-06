|
Scott James "Scotty Joe" Graham, 53, of Ridgeland, SC and formerly of Piney Flats, TN died Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at home.
Mr. Graham was born on May 28, 1965 in Utica, NY. He was a 1984 graduate of Sullivan East High School in Bluff City, TN. Scott worked as a golf course mechanic with Cherokee Plantation and Oldfield Plantation. He attended Great Swamp Baptist Church and enjoyed watching NASCAR as well as fishing.
Mr. Graham is survived by his mother, Joyce A. Graham of Ridgeland, SC; father, James Graham and wife Patsy of Bristol, TN; sister, Tammy Graham and special friend Bill Pinckney of Bluffton, SC; step brother James Bo Barr and step sister Connie O'Leary and husband Michael both of Bluff City, TN
Sauls Funeral Home is assisting the family with a private funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to your local humane society.
Published in Jasper County Sun on Feb. 6, 2019
