Bluffton Today July 26, 2020 Bluffton William "Bill" John Godfrey William "Bill' John Godfrey passed suddenly at his home July 3, 2020.
Born July 20, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to William F. and Evelyn Godfrey. In his youth, the family moved to Fish Lake, Indiana where Bill farmed and sold tomatoes. After the death of his father, he worked in a local factory while attending high school to help support the family.
In 1960 he entered Indiana University as a "resident scholar," was elected Vice President of the Student Body, and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business. After serving in the United States Army, he returned to Indiana University to complete an MBA in 1968.
His business career began in the pharmaceutical industry including positions nationally and internationally with Richardson-Merrell in Cincinnati, Ohio and Bausch and Lomb in Rochester, NY.
In 1982, Bill went into business for himself, and, with two partners, bought Plantation Interiors in Hilton Head Island, SC. Following that, he returned to the pharmaceutical field (1985-1988) as President of Sterling Drug Company, Glenbrook Laboratories, and Winthrop Consumer Products. Locally he owned and operated Bay Enterprises, a portable toilet company.
As President of Acorn Industries, Bill Godfrey owned and operated Bluffton Business Park. He enjoyed the entrepreneurial life of buying, selling, creating, and imagining businesses, properties and commercial interests, all the while looking for the "deal"! Bill frequently assisted and mentored business professionals with business plans and startups. He volunteered his time and support to the community. He was an early member of the Greater Island Committee, the Bluffton Historic Preservation Society, and the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, as well as a generous supporter of Indiana University Kelley School of Business.
He loved all things Indiana University, Irish and Czech, sports cars, travel, fine food, and drink.
Mr. Godfrey is survived by his brother Robert (Red) Godfrey and sister-in-law Ula, two nieces, one nephew, several cousins, and many friends.
To honor Bill Godfrey's life and accomplishments, friends are gathering for a Celebration of Life on Thursday, July 30 from 6:00pm-8:30pm at his residence on Blue Heron Road, HHI.
If you wish to further honor Bill, please make a donation in his name to the charity of your choice
or Indiana University ? Indiana University Foundation, PO BOX 500, Bloomington, IN 47402