Jeannette A. Coalter
of Dracut
DRACUT - Jeannette A. (Morneau) Coalter, 74, passed away, Thursday, March 28th, at Lowell General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John B. Coalter with whom she shared fifty years of marriage.
Jeannette was born in Dracut, on November 2, 1944, she was one of ten children born to the late Lucien Morneau and Gertrude (Robitaille) Morneau. She was employed by MRC Electronics for many years prior to her retirement.
She was known as Mom, Sister and Aunt Jette, but being "Memere" was by far her favorite. Jeannette was kind, and sweet, and selfless, and funny. Above all she loved her family. Her faith in God and her giving nature were inspirational. She would sing, and dance, and make people laugh, and she truly knew that love was her gift to everyone. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Jeannette is survived and will be deeply missed by
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 1, 2019