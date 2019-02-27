Van Kim

of Bronx, NY, formerly of Lowell, MA



Van Kim, 86, of Bronx, NY, formerly of Lowell, MA died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Manhattanville Rehab Center in Bronx, NY.



He was married to the late Sue Heng.



Born and educated in Takeo, Cambodia. He came to the United States in September 1981.



He was a proud owner and operator of a watch repair and tailor shop in Lowell, MA.



He was a member of the Glory Temple in Lowell, MA.



He loved spending time with his friends and family.



He is survived by his sons Richard and his wife Aree Kim of Santa Ana, CA, Andy and his wife Molly Kim of Lowell, MA, his daughters Seam Kim and her husband Chhai Chhun of Bronx, NY, Houy and her husband Sang Kim of Bronx, NY and Wee Kim Savan and her husband Reth Savan of Bronx, NY. Along with 13 grandchildren, 8 Great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Van will forever be missed by his family and friends.



KIM - His visitation will be Friday March 1, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, followed by a procession to Glory Temple, 24 Cambridge St., Lowell, MA 01851. Funeral Saturday, March 2, at 8 AM from the Glory Temple followed by services at Linwood Crematory at 41 John Ward Ave., Haverhill, MA. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 27, 2019