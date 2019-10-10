Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam D. Walton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adam D. Walton Obituary
of Dracut; 35

DRACUT

Adam D. Walton, age 35, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Dracut on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

The only son of Pamela (Zabierek) Walton, and Randy Walton, and stepson of Lawrence Ercolani and Kathy Walton. He was born on October 19, 1983 in Lowell, MA.

Adam was a friendly, kind person, who enjoyed driving his truck, spending time with his family, traveling, and most importantly laughing. His warm heartedness and sense of humor will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his mother Pamela (Zabierek) Walton and her husband Lawrence Ercolani, both of Dracut, MA; his father Randy Walton and his wife Kathy Walton of Lynchburg, VA; two step sisters, Anna Bennett of Lewisburg, WVA, and Melissa Altizer of New Castle, VA; his step brother Mark Zimmerman, Jr., of Frankfort WVA, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Walton

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Friday, October 11 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place in the Funeral Home at 6 p.m.



View the online memorial for Adam D. Walton
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now