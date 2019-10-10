|
Adam D. Walton, age 35, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Dracut on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
The only son of Pamela (Zabierek) Walton, and Randy Walton, and stepson of Lawrence Ercolani and Kathy Walton. He was born on October 19, 1983 in Lowell, MA.
Adam was a friendly, kind person, who enjoyed driving his truck, spending time with his family, traveling, and most importantly laughing. His warm heartedness and sense of humor will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his mother Pamela (Zabierek) Walton and her husband Lawrence Ercolani, both of Dracut, MA; his father Randy Walton and his wife Kathy Walton of Lynchburg, VA; two step sisters, Anna Bennett of Lewisburg, WVA, and Melissa Altizer of New Castle, VA; his step brother Mark Zimmerman, Jr., of Frankfort WVA, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Friday, October 11 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place in the Funeral Home at 6 p.m.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 10, 2019