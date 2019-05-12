|
of Tyngsboro Adam Diggs, age 40, a resident of Tyngsboro, died Monday, May 6, 2019.
Adam was born in Cambridge, MA on July 26, 1978, a son of Donna and Glenn Diggs.
Adam attended Westford Academy and earned an Associates Degree in Accounting from Middlesex Community College. Adam was employed for many years by Constant Contact in Waltham as an Accounting Manager. On the job, Adam was unduly dedicated and ignored the parameters of the time clock.
Adam was an avid game player, both board games and video games, and he relished in the challenge of a difficult jigsaw puzzle. He enjoyed seeing new movies, particularly action and science fiction films. Adam had numerous friends who he enjoyed spending time with. For a few years, he was an active member of the Moose Lodge in Tewksbury MA. Although he was a physically imposing individual, he was extremely gentle, easily approachable, and always willing to help anyone.
He is survived by his father, Glenn Diggs and his wife Valerie of North Chelmsford, his aunt Donna Diggs of Wilmington, his brother Seamus Diggs and his partner Michael Wilson of Dallas TX, his sister Rachel Diggs of Waltham, and his aunt Joanne Kelly and her husband, Frank of Medford. Adam is also survived by his close companion, Beth Martins and her daughter, Skye Whitlow of Chelmsford. Adam is predeceased by his mother, Donna Wall Diggs. Diggs Visiting hours will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Adam's name to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation Inc at https://cjdfoundation.org/donate. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 12, 2019