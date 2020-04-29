|
Adele (Carlson) Cooper, 79 of Lowell, passed away after a brief illness on April 25, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Health Care Community.
Adele was born in Chicago, IL on January 21,1941 and was the daughter of the late Arthur C. Carlson and the late Louise (Conner) Carlson. She was raised in Hinsdale, IL and she graduated from Hinsdale Township High School. She attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas TX, where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. Adele then earned her Masters Degree in Library Science at Simmons College in Boston, MA.
For many years, Adele was the head Librarian at the Nashoba Brooks School in Concord, MA. She was involved in many organizations and causes that were dear to her heart. She was a Girl Scout Leader, and a figure skating Coach for the Lowell Youth Skating Association, where she also sat on the Board. An active member of the League of Women Voters, Adele also took special joy in being a member of the Lowell Historical Society.
A lifelong baseball fan, Adele loved the Chicago White Sox growing up and eventually came to cheer for the Boston Red Sox. She spent a great many hours shuttling her kids to all of their activities, and she never missed a hockey practice or game. She was an accomplished piano player, who loved to belt out a show tune whenever one was requested.
Adele loved the many dogs that she had over the years, always having one by her side. She enjoyed long walks with her dogs, and spent a great deal of time exploring Lowell with them. Always a great lover of books, it was fitting that she carried her favorite quote in her wallet. It was Groucho Marx who said "Outside of a dog, a book is man's best friend. Inside of a dog, it's too dark to read".
Adele was an amazing Mom and she will be missed terribly by her children, Colette Koster and her husband Kurt of Keller, TX. Seth Cooper and his wife Erica of Lowell, and Jesse Cooper and his wife, Sarah of Andover. She will also be dearly missed by her Grandchildren, Tatum Elizabeth Koster and Mason Russell Cooper. Adele leaves her Nieces, Cousins and an extended family, as well as Glenn Cooper. She also leaves many special friends, including Maggie Martin of Lowell, Joan Brown of Marin County, CA and Gloria Legvold of Winchester, MA. Adele loved her "doggie playtime" friends, as well as her Delta Gamma sisters.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Clifford Carlson. She was also predeceased by her father in law, Yale Cooper who referred to her as his "best friend" and her Uncle, O.D. Frank of Ogden Dunes, IN. Uncle "Dentie" gave Adele her deep interest in history and he was one of the biggest influences in her life.
Due to MA State regulations during the COVID19 Pandemic, her funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lowell Historical Society, 40 French Street, Lowell, MA 01852. Arrangements, by the Mahoney Funeral Home, 187 Nesmith Street, Lowell 978-452-6361. Please visit www.MahoneyFuneralHome.com to send the family an e-condolence.
