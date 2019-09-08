|
Adeline M. Janas (ne Vieira), 96 years old, beloved mother of Donna Janas of Lowell, MA, and treasured sister of Edwin and Bonnie Vieira of Kenner, Louisiana, died peaceful on Thursday, September 5 at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Adeline was born in New Bedford, MA and was the daughter of the late Manuel and Rosa (ne Candida) Vieira and the sister of the late Americas (Mac) Vieira, the late Manuel Vieira and the late Angela Lowe, all of Lowell, MA. She was the wife of the late Adam (Jimmy) Janas. During WWII she worked on a machine that produced cloth in the Boot Mills of Lowell. Adeline was a housewife and an amazing mother. Who loved going to the beach, dining with friends, and going to the theater. She enjoyed watching British shows on PBS and loved to have company. Adeline's primary enjoyment was being with her daughter. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was loved by generations of family and friends. She was the matriarch of a large extended family. Adeline was an extremely spiritual person and loved her Catholic religion. She taught by example as well as honest, direct advise. Adeline was loved by everyone who knew her and will be terribly missed. She is survived by her grandchildren Makenzie Demetrio and Brooke Lyons, Nicolau and Nickolas Lucas and Robert St. Sauveur, who were like her sons, her cousins Theresa Ceilaki, Patricia Gray, Richard Gray and Rosemary Janas, and many nieces and nephews including Roberta Lamoureux, Ronald and Linda Vieira, Rosemary Vieira, Denise and Larry Boheim, Bonnie and Richard Cedel, and Deneen Vieira and Eric Schulz, Richard and Christine Vieira, Ronald Vieira, Janet Vieria and Mildred Vieira, Susan Denopoulas, Carole McWilliams and Charles and Louise Matzek. Adeline is also survived by her good friend, Ann McArthur. Adeline's daughter would like to especially thank her nurse Marcey Phillips and her personal aide Amarylis from Beacon Hospice who lovingly cared for her over the past nine months, her primary care physician Elias Nambout, MD, who was always so attentive in his care, and Patricia Gray, Krystal Ingram and Judi Linnehan, who lovingly cared for her daily during the past two years.
You are invited to Adeline's calling hours at the Dracut Funeral Home on Lakeview Avenue in Dracut on Tuesday, September 10th from 3-8PM. A catholic mass will be celebrated at St. Micheal's Church on 6th Street in Lowell, MA. On Wednesday, September 11th at 10AM. Her burial to follow at the Holy Trinity Polish Cemetery on Boston Road in Lowell, MA. To leave an online condolence, story or message please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
