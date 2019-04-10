|
Rev. Adhémar Silvio Deveau, O.M.I.
Missionary Oblate priest for 66 years
Tewksbury - Rev. Adhémar Silvio Deveau, OMI, 95, died on April 6, 2019, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. He was a son of the late Odilon and Laura (Lajoie) Deveau. He was predeceased by six sisters, Hermine Deveau, Anne Violette, Andrienne Falk, Estelle DaPrato, Sr. Ludwina Deveau, and Sr. Thérèse Deveau; and by his brother, Albeo Deveau.
Fr. Deveau was born in Cyr Plantation, Van Buren, Maine. His primary and secondary education was at the Cyr Plantation Country School; at the Marist Seminary, Sillery, Québec, Canada; and at the Oblate Seminary, Bucksport, Maine. His college education was at the Oblate seminaries in Bar Harbor, Maine, and in Natick, Massachusetts.
On August 2, 1947, Fr. Deveau professed his first vows as a Missionary Oblate of Mary Immaculate at the Oblate Novitiate in Colebrook, New Hampshire, where he also professed his perpetual vows on September 8, 1950. He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Thomas Francis Markham on June 12, 1952, at St. Jean-Baptiste Church in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Fr. Deveau served in numerous capacities (Parochial Vicar, Bursar, Pastor, Superior) at several parishes in Lowell: Ste. Jeanne d'Arc, St. Jean-Baptiste, and Ste. Marie. He also served as the Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Lincoln, Maine, and St. Catherine of Siena Parish and Holy Spirit Mission in Charlestown, New Hampshire.
On two separate occasions, for a total of eight years, Fr. Deveau returned to Colebrook as the Director, Treasurer, and Superior of the Novitiate and of the Shrine. He served twice as the Chaplain at D'Youville Manor in Lowell. He served as Chaplain to the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary Academy in Hudson, New Hampshire. He was also Chaplain to the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, while a member of the Oblate Community at the Oblate Retreat House in Hudson. He was a member of the retreat staff and bursar at the St. Paul Center in Augusta, Maine, and co-Chaplain of the state hospital.
Fr. Deveau took on several important tasks for the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate. He was Director (and later Treasurer) of the Oblate Foreign Missions Office and Director of the Oblate Vocation and Development Services office, both in Lowell. He was Superior of the Oblate Provincial House in Hudson. Finally, he was Director of the Missionary Associates of Mary Immaculate and Spiritual Director of the Oblate Ministry Development Services, both in Lowell.
Fr. Deveau served on the Financial Board and the Priest Senate of the Archdiocese of Boston and on the Priest Senate of the Diocese of Manchester, New Hampshire, while in Colebrook. He also served at various times as Chaplain to the Knights of Columbus in Charlestown, Hudson, and Colebrook, New Hampshire.
In 2008, Fr. Deveau was presented the Elisabeth Bruyère Award from the Ste. Jeanne D'Arc School. It is given to those who are known to be generous, open and caring like the foundress of the Sisters of Charity of Ottawa. He was also overwhelmingly voted the 2011 Franco-American of the Year in Lowell. The award is given to those who demonstrate integrity and high moral standards and are dedicated to fostering the Franco-American culture, heritage and language.
As Fr. Deveau grew older, he reduced his active ministry to helping in various parishes and capacities in the greater Lowell area. In December of 2013, he moved to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence in Tewksbury in declining health.
In addition to his Oblate family, he is survived by two sisters: Della Martin and Dolores Keiter; and by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews.
DEVEAU - Services and calling hours will be in the Chapel at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Residence, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury. Calling hours will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm with a Prayer Service at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11:00 am. Interment will take place in the Oblate Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Fr. Deveau may be made to the Oblate Infirmary Fund, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876.
The McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, MA, is in charge of arrangements. For condolences or directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
