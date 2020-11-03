of Dracut; 20
Dracut
Adrian Corey Kimborowicz passed away at the Tufts Medical Center on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained following a gunshot wound in September. He was 20 years old.
Born in Lowell on March 22, 2000, Adrian was a son of Corey and Heidi (Derkrikorian) Kimborowicz of Dracut who survive him.
Adrian grew up in Dracut, attended Dracut High School and graduated from Lowell High School in 2019. He was employed at his Dad's company Patriot Exteriors, where he worked as a gutter and siding installer.
As a youth Adrian played football and basketball. During his high school years he played freshman baseball, varsity football, and varsity basketball for the Dracut Middies. His first love was always basketball. Adrian loved and respected the special bond he had with coach Steve Talbot.
He participated in a 24 hour marathon basketball tournament each year, held at the Newton Boys & Girls Club. One of Adrian's fondest memories was participating in the Marcus Smart Basketball Clinic. He looked up to Marcus and Coach Kenny Boren and looked forward to attending each year. Adrian was also helping as a coach for the Lowell Wolfpack youth football team.
Everyone who knew Adrian was aware of his love of music and especially of Drake. Drake's music inspired him to write his own lyrics and songs. His song Big Mad is on everyone's playlist because of it's popularity. Adrian had the ability to make everyone feel protected and comforted by his smile. He had an infectious laugh and could light up a room when he entered. Adrian was fiercely loyal and always protective of his family and friends.
Adrian's family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, especially Ashlyn, Sam, Crystal Cynthia and Chaplain Ali.
Surviving him besides his parents are his brother and best friend Alex Kimborowicz of Dracut; his maternal grand parents Carol Derkrikorian of Lowell and John Derkrikorian of Manchester, NH; his paternal grandmother, Joanne and her husband Bob Toscano of East Wareham; his paternal great grandmother Doris Shepard of Lowell; aunts & uncles, Nicole and Tang Ry who was also his Godmother of Lowell, Craig and Kristen Derkrikorian with whom he was very close of Litchfield, NH, Hannah Derkrikorian of Manchester, NH; cousins Jayden, Ava, & Kamren Ry of Lowell, Damian and Kennedy Derkrikorian of Litchfield, NH, Nathan Kimborowicz of Hudson, NH; his girlfriend Nanny Martinez of Lowell; his favorite fur-ball Mille; so many special friends including Ozzie, Michael (his splash brother), Mateus, Trevor, Ryan, Carlos, Alec, Jocy, Brayden, Jenna, Fernando, Ashford, Andrew, Amarah, Fred, Cassie, Tori, Mark, Kaydn, Jake, AJ, Daniel, Victor M., Elvis, Lili, Solomon, Hudson, Abraham, Teddy, Victor K., Star, Drew, Alivia, Julianna, Jackie and Kyran. Adrian also leaves several great aunts, uncles and cousins and many more friends too numerous to mention.
"YaDunno"
Relatives and friends are invited to Adrian's Life Celebration at the McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street from 4 until 8 PM on Wednesday. Due to current gathering restrictions, social distancing will be in place and masks must be worn. His Funeral Mass may be attended remotely on Thursday, at 10:00 AM at the following link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/68742363
Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com View the online memorial for Adrian Corey Kimborowicz