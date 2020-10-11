Chelmsford
Adrienne T. (Benzur) Batts, also known to many as Peggy, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 27, 2020, three days shy of becoming 101. She was the wife of the late Charles A. Batts who passed away in 2006. She was also predeceased by their daughter, Patricia Adrienne. Peggy was born in New York City on September 30, 1919 and was the daughter of the late Henry and Olga (Kusan) Benzur. She graduated from Good Council Academy in White Plains, NY. Charlie and Peggy were married in 1940 in Greenwich, CT. The couple moved to Chelmsford, MA in 1950 to raise their family. Peggy was an accomplished and commissioned artist. She had an eye for color and was a gifted painter and was a member of the Chelmsford Art Society for years. She was also a professional seamstress and taught the craft at Adult Education classes at Chelmsford High School. Additionally, she was proficient in woodworking and pottery making. Peggy enjoyed baking, gardening, was an avid reader, a competitive Scrabble player and had a great love of animals. She attended most of the meetings of Jehovah's Witnesses up to her death and really enjoyed learning the Bible-based promises of the earth eventually being restored to Paradise and all humankind living together in peace. Peggy's good health enabled her to thoroughly enjoy life to the end. Peggy is survived by four children: Charles Gary Batts of Chelmsford, Donna Smith and her husband, James, of Ghent, NY, Janet Batts of Milford, NH, and Paul Batts and his wife, Leslie, of Peterborough, NH, seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and many, many dear friends and neighbors.
Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
or find us on Facebook. View the online memorial for Adrienne T. Batts