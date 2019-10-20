|
|
DRACUT
Afonso "Al" Sousa Brasil, 71, husband of Marcia A. (Roark) Brasil, passed away, Thursday, October 17th, at the High Point Hospice House, Haverhill, MA.
Afonso was born in St. Miguel, The Azores, Portugal, on April 13, 1948, son of Manuel Sousa Brasil and Maria Sousa Brasil.
At the age of 18, he immigrated to Rhode Island to live with his mother and family. They eventually settled in Lowell, MA. He was proud to be an employee of the Anheuser Bush Brewery, in Merrimack, NH., for 34 years.
Al is survived by and will be deeply missed by his wife, Marcia of 46 years, a daughter Jessica A. Brasil and her wife Kate Dwyer of Somerville, and a grand-daughter Emery Ann Dwyer-Brasil, whom he adored. He also leaves his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Walter Sutherland of Pelham, NH., his six siblings: Mrs. Conceicao Silva of Weare, NH., Mr. Joseph and Lucia Brasil of Fall River, MA., Mr. Gilbert and Jane Brasil of Hudson, NH., Mr. Manuel Brasil of Hull, MA., Mrs. Emily and Mario Silva, Mrs. Grace Brasil Leal and Luis Leal of Lowell, MA. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and friends.
Brasil
Family and friends are invited to attend his graveside service which will be held on Monday, October 21st at 11AM in Oakland Cemetery, Dracut. To leave an online condolence or message please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
View the online memorial for Afonso "Al" Sousa Brasil, 71
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 20, 2019