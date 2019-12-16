|
Aglaia Koravos, 81, of Dracut, Massachusetts and formerly of Lowell, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1938 in Megaro, Grevena, Greece and a daughter of Evangelos and Konstantina Telios.
She was the wife of the late Stergios (Steve) Koravos, who passed away in 2005 after 43 years of marriage. They made their home in Lowell in 1962 and later in Dracut with their son and family.
Her husband was a master tailor and Aglaia a gifted and expert seamstress. In 1967 they opened Liberty Cleaners and Tailor Shop on Adams Street in Lowell and later in Dracut until 2004.
She is survived by her son Costantinos Koravos, daughter-in-law Beth and grand daughters Aglaia (Allison), Alexandria and Olivia. Also a daughter Elaine Bebirian, son-in-law Michael and granddaughters Andrea and Kristina.
She leaves behind her brothers Nikolaos Telios, Christos Telios and his wife Debbie, sisters Demetroula Papagioropoulos, Athanasia Galanos and Sofia Pargas; Koumbara Migdalini Siotas and her children Alice and Steve; her nephew and physician Dr. George Meltsakos and several extended family members here and in Greece.
Aglaia was a member of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church and Pan Macedonian Association.
May her memory be eternal.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects to Aglaia on Tuesday, December 17th from 4 to 7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 18th, at 10AM in the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, her burial will follow in Westlawn II Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers donations in Aglaia's memory may be made to Transfiguartion Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Father John Sarantos Way, Lowell, MA. 01854. To leave an online condolence or memory, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
