Loving wife, mother, grandmother
DRACUT
Agnes M. (MacKenzie) Gentile, 73, a resident of Dracut, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, with her loving family in her presence. She was the beloved wife of Raymond A. Gentile.
Born in Winchester on February 9, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Lena (Nozzolillo) MacKenzie.
Mrs. Gentile enjoyed visits up North, trips to the ocean, and listening to Country Music. It gave her great enjoyment to play Pirates with her granddaughter Chelsea.
In addition to her husband she leaves a son, Mark R. Gentile of Dracut and his fiancé Tammy Laboy of Lowell; a granddaughter, Chelsea Marie Gentile of Dracut; a brother, Ralph MacKenzie of Wilmington; her cousin, Emma Vozzella of Arlington; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas and Laura Gentile of Somerville; also several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews. She was a sister of the late Addie MacKenzie.
Visitation will be on Monday from 4 until 7:30 PM at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. A Prayer Service will conclude the visitation at 7:30 PM. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 20, 2019