Agnes Loretta (Jacquard) Murphy, a longtime resident of Westford, passed away peacefully in the company of her family at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 after a courageous 7 year battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of James J. Murphy with whom she has enjoyed 55 years of marriage. Born on July 17, 1943 in Nova Scotia, she was one of eighteen children born to John Bernard and Mary Emilienne (Muise) Jacquard. In 1963, Loretta moved to the United States to work as a Nanny, caring for triplets. She soon met Jim and they were married on December 4, 1964. Loretta was very good at interior decorating, something she enjoyed immensely. She loved sewing, camping and traveling with her family. She had a reputation as an amazing cook. Loretta will be fondly remembered for her sunny disposition, her warm smile and the humor and kindness she showed to everyone. A beacon of love, she never forgot a birthday or failed to mail a card for every occasion - and everywhere she went, she made a new friend. In addition to her husband, Loretta is survived by her children; Mark Murphy of Edmonds, WA and Judith Loiselle and her husband, Albert of Pepperell, and grandchildren; Corie Hess and her husband, Ryan of Indiana and their son, Alexander (her first and only great-grandchild), and Ryan Loiselle and his girlfriend, Keri-Lynn McCarthy of Pepperell. She is further survived by her sisters; Myrtle LeBlanc, Eva LeBlanc, Ida LeBlanc, Susan Wagner, Barbara White, Norma Jacquard, Pauline Jacquard and Deborah Muise, and brothers; James, Delbert, Elmer and Bradford Jacquard, as well as their husbands and wives, all of Canada and many loving nieces and nephews. She was the sister-in-law of Judith Kincaid of Wilmington, Edward Murphy of Dover, NH, and Dennis Murphy and his wife, Audrey of Wakefield. She will also be missed by her beloved dog, Cody. Loretta was predeceased by her brothers; Richard and Otis Jacquard and her in-laws; Byron Kincaid and Beverly Murphy.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1st from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Service and interment will be held privately. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to Home Health Foundation, Attn: Community Engagement, 360 Merrimack St., Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. For directions and online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 26, 2020