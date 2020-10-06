Loving Mother, Grandmother
and Great-Grandmother
Dracut
Agnes Patricia "Pat" (Milne) Lagasse passed away on Saturday evening, October 3, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 86 years old.
Agnes Patricia Milne was born in Lowell on November 29, 1933, the youngest of seven daughters of the late Robert and Catherine (Maguire) Milne. She was a graduate of the Sacred Heart Grammar School and Lowell High School. Pat was married to Lawrence E. Lagasse, Sr. who passed away in 1967. In addition to her #1 job of raising her nine children, Pat worked in the cafeteria in the Lowell Public Schools. Family meant everything to her and she loved family gatherings and holidays spent together with family. Pat was a caring and thoughtful Mother, Grandmother, and Great- Grandmother who shared her warm smile with everyone she met. She gave of herself without asking for anything in return. In her spare time, Pat loved reading, watching the Red Sox, and planting flowers. Traveling with her sisters was a favorite activity as was going to the Boston Pops. Music and dancing were other interests she enjoyed. Pat was a great example of strength and bravery as she battled her illness and never complained, instead, she was grateful for a happy and full life.
Surviving Pat are her nine children, Susan Perry and her companion Michael Patrisso of NJ; Bobbie Ayotte and her husband David of Brookline, NH, Lawrence E. Lagasse, Jr. and his wife Susan A. Ewing-Lagasse of Winchendon, Paul Lagasse of Lowell, Mary M. Toom and her husband Paul of Laconia, NH, Michael Lagasse of Dracut, with whom Pat made her home, Mark Lagasse of Lowell, Martin Lagasse and his wife Colleen of Londonderry, NH, and Marilyn Kierstead and her husband Donald of Canaan, NH; 29 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; two sisters, Kay Lake of Lowell and Helen Pare of Littleton; also several nieces, nephews, cousins. Pat was the sister of the late Margaret St. Peter and her husband Raymond, Mary Lauzier and her husband Arthur, Ann Murphy and her husband Thomas, Elizabeth Grey and her husband John, and sister-in-law of the late John Lake and Gerald Pare.
LAGASSE—In Dracut, October 3, 2020 at her home, Agnes "Pat" (Milne) Lagasse, 86, the wife of the late Lawrence E. Lagasse, Sr.
Family and friends are invited to attend a walk through visitation at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE ST. LOWELL on WEDNESDAY from 4 until 7 P.M. To ensure the health and safety of all who attend, social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required. Due to current restrictions, Pat's FUNERAL MASS on THURSDAY MORNING will be PRIVATE. HER GRAVESIDE BURIAL SERVICE WILL TAKE PLACE AT ST. PATRICK'S CEMETERY (Sec. A) AT 11:15 AM ON THURSDAY, TO WHICH THE PUBLIC IS INVITED. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Pat's memory may be made to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, "Oncology Department", 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805 or at www.giving.laheyhealth.org
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE
FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS
978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com View the online memorial for Agnes P. "Pat" Lagasse