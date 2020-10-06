1/1
Agnes P. "Pat" Lagasse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving Mother, Grandmother

and Great-Grandmother

Dracut

Agnes Patricia "Pat" (Milne) Lagasse passed away on Saturday evening, October 3, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 86 years old.

Agnes Patricia Milne was born in Lowell on November 29, 1933, the youngest of seven daughters of the late Robert and Catherine (Maguire) Milne. She was a graduate of the Sacred Heart Grammar School and Lowell High School. Pat was married to Lawrence E. Lagasse, Sr. who passed away in 1967. In addition to her #1 job of raising her nine children, Pat worked in the cafeteria in the Lowell Public Schools. Family meant everything to her and she loved family gatherings and holidays spent together with family. Pat was a caring and thoughtful Mother, Grandmother, and Great- Grandmother who shared her warm smile with everyone she met. She gave of herself without asking for anything in return. In her spare time, Pat loved reading, watching the Red Sox, and planting flowers. Traveling with her sisters was a favorite activity as was going to the Boston Pops. Music and dancing were other interests she enjoyed. Pat was a great example of strength and bravery as she battled her illness and never complained, instead, she was grateful for a happy and full life.

Surviving Pat are her nine children, Susan Perry and her companion Michael Patrisso of NJ; Bobbie Ayotte and her husband David of Brookline, NH, Lawrence E. Lagasse, Jr. and his wife Susan A. Ewing-Lagasse of Winchendon, Paul Lagasse of Lowell, Mary M. Toom and her husband Paul of Laconia, NH, Michael Lagasse of Dracut, with whom Pat made her home, Mark Lagasse of Lowell, Martin Lagasse and his wife Colleen of Londonderry, NH, and Marilyn Kierstead and her husband Donald of Canaan, NH; 29 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; two sisters, Kay Lake of Lowell and Helen Pare of Littleton; also several nieces, nephews, cousins. Pat was the sister of the late Margaret St. Peter and her husband Raymond, Mary Lauzier and her husband Arthur, Ann Murphy and her husband Thomas, Elizabeth Grey and her husband John, and sister-in-law of the late John Lake and Gerald Pare.

LAGASSE—In Dracut, October 3, 2020 at her home, Agnes "Pat" (Milne) Lagasse, 86, the wife of the late Lawrence E. Lagasse, Sr.

Family and friends are invited to attend a walk through visitation at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE ST. LOWELL on WEDNESDAY from 4 until 7 P.M. To ensure the health and safety of all who attend, social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required. Due to current restrictions, Pat's FUNERAL MASS on THURSDAY MORNING will be PRIVATE. HER GRAVESIDE BURIAL SERVICE WILL TAKE PLACE AT ST. PATRICK'S CEMETERY (Sec. A) AT 11:15 AM ON THURSDAY, TO WHICH THE PUBLIC IS INVITED. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Pat's memory may be made to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, "Oncology Department", 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805 or at www.giving.laheyhealth.org

ARRANGEMENTS BY THE

FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS

978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com



View the online memorial for Agnes P. "Pat" Lagasse


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore St
Lowell, MA 01852
978-459-9222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved