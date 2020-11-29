My Uncle was a person that was always calm and would always try to make something bad into good. He would say something serious with a smile behind it. When he smiled it was his sense off humor and his kindnesses. In the lat 70s I use play cards Portuguese card games with him for hours in the winter time - he was laid off from the Brox and I was just laid off. Everyone was either at school or working. When I moved to NH I would still come down in the winter to plow his driveway some times he would already have it down. He would say the sun melted and I was too late. Sometimes I would dig up his lawn and he would just look at me and I would tell him “it will give you something to do in the spring” and we would laugh.

He wasn’t only my uncle but a man that alway would give good kindness advise. I will truly miss him as equally as I miss my mom and dad. I know he is now in a better place with all the good people that have left ys

Joe Caires

