1/1
Agostinho DeQuintal
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agostinho's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milford, NH

Agostinho 'Gus' DeQuintal, 87 of Milford, NH, passed away after a period of declining health on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home with his beloved family by his side. He was the husband of Justina R. (Flor) DeQuintal, with whom he shared the last 63 years of marriage.

He was born on July 28, 1933 in Canico, Madeira, Portugal, and was a son of the late Francisco de Quintal and the late Maria (Barreto) de Quintal. He was raised in Canico, where he attended the area schools. In 1952, he moved to Brazil, before coming to the United States with his family in 1968, settling in Chelmsford.

Gus was a communicant of St. Anthony Church in Lowell, where he was a Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the Portuguese Senior Center and the Portuguese American Club 'The Blues Club'. Gus worked as a union laborer for 28 years at Brox Paving in Dracut. Previously while living in Brazil, he was a business owner. He enjoyed gardening and taking care of his yard. Above all else, his family was his greatest joy, especially his grandsons.

He is survived by his three daughters, Maria C. St. Pierre of Milford, NH, Edna DeQuintal of Milford, NH, and Marcia Dion and her husband, David of Hudson, NH; his grandsons, Randall and Jeffrey St. Pierre of Milford, NH, Justin Dion of Salem, NH and Matthew Dion of Hudson, NH. He is also survived by his sister, Maria Gois of Canada; and many nieces, nephews, and friends throughout the world.

Gus was predeceased by his 7 siblings and his grandson, the late Derek Dion who passed away in 1997.

WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEARING A MASK, ALL ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND HIS CALLING HOURS ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2020 FROM 8-11 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY AT ST. ANTHONY CHURCH. ALL ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND HIS BURIAL AT 1 P.M. AT PINE RIDGE CEMETERY IN CHELMSFORD. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.



View the online memorial for Agostinho DeQuintal
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
08:00 - 11:00 AM
McDonough Funeral Home
DEC
1
Burial
01:00 PM
PINE RIDGE CEMETERY
Funeral services provided by
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
(978) 458-6816
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 28, 2020
We send Our deepest condolences to aunt Justina and our cousins .We are sorry for your loss , stay strong ,God bless you all !
José Ornelas Flor and his wife Irene Moraes Flor
Jos&#233;
Family
November 27, 2020
When I think of Gus, all it comes to my mind is always the same smiling, welcoming, magnetic face. He had the most beautiful smile!
Is there ever been a more kind man in this world?
I am so sorry for your loss! Stay strong, if you need anyone or anything, please reach out, we are only a phone call away, always! Love you all!
John and Fatinha Caires
Family
November 27, 2020
My Uncle was a person that was always calm and would always try to make something bad into good. He would say something serious with a smile behind it. When he smiled it was his sense off humor and his kindnesses. In the lat 70s I use play cards Portuguese card games with him for hours in the winter time - he was laid off from the Brox and I was just laid off. Everyone was either at school or working. When I moved to NH I would still come down in the winter to plow his driveway some times he would already have it down. He would say the sun melted and I was too late. Sometimes I would dig up his lawn and he would just look at me and I would tell him “it will give you something to do in the spring” and we would laugh.
He wasn’t only my uncle but a man that alway would give good kindness advise. I will truly miss him as equally as I miss my mom and dad. I know he is now in a better place with all the good people that have left ys
Joe Caires
Family
November 27, 2020
My deepest condolences to his wife daughters and grandsons.
Maria
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved