Milford, NH
Agostinho 'Gus' DeQuintal, 87 of Milford, NH, passed away after a period of declining health on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home with his beloved family by his side. He was the husband of Justina R. (Flor) DeQuintal, with whom he shared the last 63 years of marriage.
He was born on July 28, 1933 in Canico, Madeira, Portugal, and was a son of the late Francisco de Quintal and the late Maria (Barreto) de Quintal. He was raised in Canico, where he attended the area schools. In 1952, he moved to Brazil, before coming to the United States with his family in 1968, settling in Chelmsford.
Gus was a communicant of St. Anthony Church in Lowell, where he was a Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the Portuguese Senior Center and the Portuguese American Club 'The Blues Club'. Gus worked as a union laborer for 28 years at Brox Paving in Dracut. Previously while living in Brazil, he was a business owner. He enjoyed gardening and taking care of his yard. Above all else, his family was his greatest joy, especially his grandsons.
He is survived by his three daughters, Maria C. St. Pierre of Milford, NH, Edna DeQuintal of Milford, NH, and Marcia Dion and her husband, David of Hudson, NH; his grandsons, Randall and Jeffrey St. Pierre of Milford, NH, Justin Dion of Salem, NH and Matthew Dion of Hudson, NH. He is also survived by his sister, Maria Gois of Canada; and many nieces, nephews, and friends throughout the world.
Gus was predeceased by his 7 siblings and his grandson, the late Derek Dion who passed away in 1997.
WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEARING A MASK, ALL ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND HIS CALLING HOURS ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2020 FROM 8-11 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA. DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY AT ST. ANTHONY CHURCH. ALL ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND HIS BURIAL AT 1 P.M. AT PINE RIDGE CEMETERY IN CHELMSFORD. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE. View the online memorial for Agostinho DeQuintal