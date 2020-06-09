Agrippino P. "Arthur" Schena
…formerly of Tewksbury; 90

EAST GREENWICH, RI

Agrippino "Arthur" Paul Schena, 90, the father of six, retired G.S.A. Supply employee and Korean War Era U.S.A.F. Veteran, died Saturday, June 6. Son of the late Michael and Vincenza (Bellino) Schena. He is survived by his children, Deborah Leighton and her husband Peter of Chesapeake, VA, James Schena and his wife Karen (Leighton) Schena of Cape May, NJ, Patrice Salani and her husband Arthur of Tewksbury, Michael Schena and his wife Yvonne (Caneul) of Danville, NH, Pauline Rasmussen and her husband Steve of Brookfield, MO, Craig Schena and his wife Diana (DiMente) of Coventry, RI; eight grandchildren, Peter Leighton Jr. and his wife Jennifer of VA, Kristian Schena of NJ, Katherine Down and her husband Michael of NJ, Anthony Salani of Tewksbury, Jesse Rasmussen of MO, Christina Schena, Nicole Schena and Michael Schena all of RI; three great grandchildren, Michael, Reagan, and Colin; many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by his siblings, Gerald Schena, Lena (Schena) Lecce, and Lucy Schena.

Arrangements

With strict adherence to Covid-19 health precautions and social distancing rules, relatives and friends will be received Thursday, June 11, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Burial with Air Force Honors will be in St. Mary Cemetery, No. Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association of MA, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or www.alz.org will be appreciated. For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
JUN
11
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. William's Church
