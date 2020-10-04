1/1
Aida D. Fennelly
1952 - 2020
Aida (Chincha) Fennelly, daughter of Aida Cardoso and Antonio Muniz da Ponte - of St . Cloud Florida and Billerica, Mass. passed away peacefully Monday evening January 06, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends at age 67. Chincha was born in Ponta del Gada, Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal on February 16, 1952. Chincha is survived by her loving husband John, her daughter Tanya, son Mark and his wife Jessica, grandchildren Johnathan, Taylor, Sidney, Camryn and Luke, great-granddaughter Kaelynn O'Brien. Her sister Guida Ponte and her husband Edward Micu, Brothers Manuel Muniz da Ponte and his wife Olinda, Rui da Ponte. Many nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial service Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Fox Hill Cemetery Billerica Ma. All attendees are requested to please wear a mask or facial covering and social distance.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fox Hill Cemetery
