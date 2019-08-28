|
|
Beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother
LOWELL
Aixa M. (Vals) Molina, 65 passed away, Wednesday, August 21st. Mami went home to be with the Lord.
Mami was born in Salinas, PR on November 17, 1953, daughter of late Maria Rivera and Fernando Vals.
Mami enjoyed cooking, dancing, listening to music "especially La Lupe", watching her novelas and talking on the phone "for hours" with her daughters and grandchildren.
Mami is survived by her husband of 20 years, Ruben (Papo) Molina. They were married on November 4th, 1998. They have been together for 25 years.
Mami will be deeply missed by all her daughters, stepsons, stepdaughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren and her sister: Clarissa Davila of Bronx, NY., Maria D. Schell and son in-law David M. Schell of Lebanon OH, Glenda L. Colon and son in-law Marcial Colon Jr of Middletown OH, Vivian S. Rosenberg and son in-law Marcel S. Rosenberg of Lowell, MA, Jennie I. Onema and son in-law Jerry K. Onema of Concord, MA, Gisette M. Hawk and son in-law Shawn F. Hawk of Middletown, OH, Ruben Molina of Lowell, MA, Jose A. Molina of Michigan, Michael Molina of Connecticut, Aivil Molina of Michigan, Christina Molina of Bronx, NY, her sister, Diana Maisonel of Lancaster, PA and her 21 grandchildren (one more on the way) and 7 great grandchildren.
Mami suffered many loses. Her first loss was when of her only son, Guillermo Santos Vals died at birth, January 15th, 1976. Her second loss was when her youngest daughter, Evelyn Santos Vals was born stillborn on July 18th, 1984 and on August 6th, 2009 Mami also lost her second oldest daughter, Aixa E. Davila.
She was the great grandmother of the late Jayden Curtis Colon-Benjamin who passed away on August 28th, 2016.
Molina
In Lowell, August 21, 2019, Aixa M. (Vals) Molina. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on THURSDAY, August 29th from 4 until 8pm at the FAY MCCABE FUNERAL HOME 105 MOORE ST. LOWELL. Her Funeral Service will be held on August 30th at 9am at Lowell Assembly of God, 995 Andover St. Tewksbury, burial to follow.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE
FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS
978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com
View the online memorial for Aixa M. Molina
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 28, 2019