It is with great sadness that the family of Alan E. Dailey "Bampy" of Lowell, announces his passing after a heroic 20 year battle with cancer. He was married for 39 years to the love of his life and best friend, Lynne (Wholey) Dailey.
The son of the late Robert F. Dailey and the late Sheila (Burns) Dailey, he was raised in Lowell's Belvidere Neighborhood. A graduate of the Immaculate Conception School and St. John's Preparatory High School, Alan went on to graduate from the New England Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences for Funeral Directors.
Alan worked several years at The Mahoney Funeral Home as a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer. He also managed operations at the family store, Gorham Liquors. Alan had an accomplished career as a Sales Representative for both the Whitehall Company and Ruby Wines, where he worked until his retirement in 2018. He loved his job and spoke fondly of the many great friendships he forged with both colleagues and clients. Upon retirement, Alan fully intended to resume his career in the funeral profession.
He lived his life with intent, writing his own rules and paving his own way. He was known for his quick wit, sound advice, and unparalleled storytelling. An avid reader, Alan was passionate about history. This passion drove him to broaden his knowledge with a cherished family trip to Ireland and many visits to the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, the Fort Ticonderoga Museum, and Smithsonian Museums. He enjoyed sports, classic movies, summers on Great East Lake, and charcoal grilling year-round. Above all, he treasured his time spent with his five grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as "Bampy" and filled his heart with love.
Alan was the greatest father to his children, imparting his strengths, wisdom, and values. He selflessly provided them with everything they could ever need or want. He was happy to welcome his sons-in-law who were a perfect complement to his family.
Alan will be lovingly remembered by his wife Lynne and by his daughters Pamela J. Coit and her husband, Timothy R. Coit of Chelmsford; his daughter Allison E. Morin and her husband Norman P. Morin of Chelmsford; his 5 beloved grandchildren: Emma, Margaret, and Charlotte Coit; Alan and Patrick Morin. His siblings Robert F. Dailey of Quincy; J. Richard Dailey (Joan) of Tyngsboro; Donna L. Dailey of Lowell; Linda D. Barbo (Doug) of Reading as well as his Uncle Robert "Ziggy" Burns (Terry) of Dracut and Uncle Joseph Sweeney of Lowell. He leaves many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves behind many dear friends from his childhood, the Bunting Club, and his coffee club at Store 38.
He was predeceased by his sister Judith A. Frost, whom he adored, and her husband Robert W. Frost as well as his in-laws Leonard and Joyce (King) Wholey.
Now, as we prepare to say "So Long" in Bampy's words, we will always and forever "Remember When" Bampy's favorite song.
All services were held privately per Alan's wishes. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com
. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave. West, Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL, MA – (978) 458-8768 View the online memorial for Alan E. Dailey