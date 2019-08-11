|
Of Dracut; 92
DRACUT
Mr. Alarik U. Wuolle, of Dracut, MA, died August 7, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital.
He was married to Claire J. (Cailler) (Steere) Wuolle with whom he would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on Sept. 15th.
He was born in Kalajoki, Finland on May 24, 1927, the son of Anton and Hilma (Simi) Wuolle. He arrived in the US in October 1930 as a US citizen as his father, Anton was born in Michigan.
He married Shirley (Cook) Wuolle (deceased); they had 3 children, Mark, Amy, and Matthew.
He was a parishioner of Ste. Marguerite D' Youville Parish in Dracut. Besides his wife he is survived by his daughter Amy Wuolle. Two sons Mark Wuolle: Matthew Wuolle and his wife Nami. Three step-sons & wives. Kenneth Steere: Jim & Nancy Steere: John & Barbara Steere. He also has 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A brother John Wuolle: a sister Mrs. Ilmi Paul & deceased William Paul.
Wuolle
Relatives and friends are invited to Alarik's Celebration of Life at Dracut Funeral Home 2159 Lakeview Ave, Dracut, MA 01826 on Tuesday from 4:00 until 8:00 pm. His funeral will take place Wednesday at 9 am from the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:00 am in Ste. Marguerite D' Youville Parish in Dracut. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alarik's memory to a that helps at risk children. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 11, 2019