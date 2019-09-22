|
Albano C. Silva, 84, of Lowell, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at D'Youville Center for Advance Therapy. He was the husband of Angelina (Picanco) Silva with whom he shared the last 59 years of marriage.
He was born in Graciosa, Azores, Portugal on December 25, 1934 and was a son of the late Manuel J. DaSilva and the late Virginia (DeConciecao) DaSilva. He was raised in Graciosa, where he attended the area schools before moving to Terciera as a young adult and working at the United States Air Force base as a baker.
On July 3, 1969, he migrated to the United States, settling on Lawrence Street in Lowell. He was employed for Nylon Engineering for a few years before working for Pellon Corporation until his retirement in 1995. He enjoyed spending time in his garden especially tending to his grapes. He was an active communicant of St. Anthony Church. He was a member of the Holy Ghost and Trinidade Societies.
In addition to his wife, Angelina of Lowell, he is survived by his daughter, Maria Vasconcelos and her husband, Mario of Lowell; his two granddaughters, Jen DiGiacomo and her husband, Anthony of Tewksbury, and Christina Fernandes and her husband, Luis of Dracut; and his great grandchildren, Adrianna and Gabriella DiGiacomo, and Julian, Alana, and Xavier Fernandes. He is also survived by his siblings, Manuel Silva and his wife, Maria Elia of Graciosa, Maria Ramos and her husband, Jose Gabriel of Mississauga, Canada, Gertrudes Ambrosio and her husband, Manuel of Lowell, Cecilia Bettencourt and her husband, Ermelindo of Toronto, Canada, and Helder Silva and his wife, Niza of Peabody, MA; his brothers and sisters in law, Eugenia Silva of Peabody, Josefina DaSilva of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Maria Bettencourt and her husband, Albano Bettencourt of Toronoto, Canada, Manuel Tomas and his wife, Georgina of Lowell; as well as his god children, and many nieces and nephews.
He was the father of the late Jose DaSilva who passed away in 1995, and the brother of the late Aristides Silva, and the late Lucia Araujo.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: American Heart & Stoke Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or to: , Centralized Memorial Unit, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
