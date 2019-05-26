Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
(603) 432-2801
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Parish
435 Mammoth Rd.
Londonderry, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Carpentier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert A. Carpentier


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert A. Carpentier Obituary
of Londonderry, NH; 71 Albert A. Carpentier, 71, of Londonderry, NH, passed away Wednesday May 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in the Lahey Clinic, Burlington, MA. He was born in Brockton, MA on December 24, 1947, a son of the late Roland and Dorothy (Epsey) Carpentier. Albert was a graduate of Lowell High School, Lowell, MA, Class of 1966.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Catherine R. (Shaw) Carpentier, his son, Al Carpentier, and daughter Michelle Carpentier, all of Londonderry, his grandson, Dillon Carpentier, one sister, Mary Carpentier of Casa Grande, AZ and two nephews, Gregory and Geoffrey Gagnon. He was predeceased by one sister, Margaret Gagnon. Carpentier Calling hours will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5 – 7 PM in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Jude Parish, 435 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. Burial will follow in Pillsbury Cemetery, Londonderry. For more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Albert A. Carpentier
Published in Lowell Sun on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now