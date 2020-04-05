|
Well-known local businessman
DRACUT, MA
Albert Arthur Daigle, Sr., aged 83, of Dracut, Massachusetts passed away on March 30, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital in Lowell, Massachusetts. He was born June 30, 1936 in Lowell to Albert Louis Daigle and Alice (Marcil) Daigle. He was husband to Thérèse (Jacques) Daigle.
Al served his country in the National Guard for nine years and was a graduate of Keith Academy and Bentley College. He was a respected Certified Public Accountant who combined an Insurance Agency, Real Estate Brokerage in the array of services offered to the public. Next door to the insurance agency he established Almo's flower and garden center with his brother Maurice. His civic engagements over the years have included the Dracut Rotary Club, the Lafayette Club, and the Friends of D'Youville. He served as Past Grand Knight of the Dracut Knights of Columbus 4225. For the last 50 years,he was a driving force in cultivating an appreciation and celebration of his French-Canadian heritage through the Franco-American Day Committee. He was named the 1982 Franco American Man of the Year by that same organization.
He volunteered to serve as Treasurer of the Acre Model Neighborhood Organization; was an active supporter of the Salvation Army Fundraiser hosted by WCAP's Warren Shaw radio-a-thon; got involved with the St. Jean Baptiste Preservation Committee, and served on the St. Joseph Elementary School Board and its VIP 1,000 Club. Albert worked tirelessly to recover the statue of St. Jean Baptiste after it disappeared from its rightful place in the church during its transition. He was successful in retrieving the statue and, after having the statue restored, he found it a new home in the chapel at St. Joseph's Cemetery. He was committed to his service at the St. Joseph Shrine in Lowell. His dedication to act as lector, server, and usher served the needs of his fellow worshipers at the daily masses. In 2018 he was awarded the Christian Worker Recognition award for his unfailing commitment to his faith and the church. He leaves behind a legacy of more than 60 years as businessman, civic leader, colleague, and friend.
Al taught his family by example: the lessons of strength and perseverance despite any hardship; the importance of a life of faith, prayer, love, family and service to others. He was a man of integrity, humor, love and light. He shared his love, light, and beautiful soul with his family and the world around him.
He was happiest when his family gathered together for the many birthdays and holidays throughout the year. Family gatherings were filled with an abundance of food, fun, love, and laughter. He would call his kids on a Sunday afternoon inviting them to the beach for a lobster supper and ice-cream sundae for dessert. His heart overflowed with love and joy with each snuggle, hug and kiss from his grandchildren.
Albert had an insatiable zest for life. He seized every opportunity to travel with his wife. The destination he savored above all was the beach. He loved soaking in the warmth of sun, feeling the grit of the sand, listening to the seagulls circling above, and the sound of the ocean rolling to meet the shore.
Every month he attended a planned luncheon with his childhood friends and their spouses. They shared their lives for more than 70 years.
Al's generosity reached far beyond his family and friends. He contributed to many charitable organizations and would support anyone who came to him for help asking for nothing in return. He provided more than financial support his mentorship, advice, and guidance was valued by all recipients because of his core values and integrity.
Albert touched so many lives during his 83 years. He may not have been aware of the tremendous impact he made on his family, friends, and the world around him. He was truly a man who shined the light of God to the world.
Al "The Big Cheese" Daigle is survived by his children Albert (Stacey) Daigle, Jr., Andre Daigle, Sr., Dianne (Walter) Kwiecinski, Renee Daigle, Nicole (Peter) Dion, Christine (John) Cole, David (Angella) Daigle; grandchildren Kaitlin, Andre, Walter, Darrell, Ania, Ryan, Hannah, Brennden, Zoelle, Dean, and Hailey.Albert is survived by his brother Maurice (Beatrice) Daigle, sisters Beatrice Tarello, Irene Basnett, Estelle (Paul) Bergeron, and brother Richard (Lorraine) Daigle, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Yvette Daigle, Lorraine McInnis, and brother Paul Daigle, brothers-in-law James McInnis, James Basnett, John Tarello, Ronald Jacques, sister-in-law Florence Daigle, mother-in-law Bertha Jacques,three nieces, and one great-nephew.
Albert A. Daigle, Sr. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations are welcome in his name to a . For online condolences please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Tyngsborough Funeral Home.
