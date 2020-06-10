Albert N'Tangri, 27, of Manchester NH, and formerly of Lowell, MA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 30, 2020
Born in Kumbo, Cameroon, the son of Rolly N'Tangri and Martha Kinyuy both of Cameroon. He was educated in Cameroon prior to coming to the United States.
Albert received his bachelor's degree in Nursing and was currently working at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord.
He was a member of the Bongkisheri Family Union-New England (BFU-NE).
Mr. N'Tangri was predeceased by a brother Boris N'Tangri
Albert is survived by his parents Rolly N'Tangri, Martha Kinyuy, and sister Maria-Salome Berinyuy N'Tangri and many aunts and uncles all of which are in Cameroon.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his drive through visitation on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 3-7pm at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex Street, N. Chelmsford, MA. 01863. His Funeral Mass will be Saturday at 9am at St. John the Evangelist church, 115 Middlesex Street, N.Chelmsford. Graveside service will be livestreamed and will follow in Lowell cemetery. Online guest book and livestreaming can be found at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.