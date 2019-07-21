|
Albert E. Landry
Loving husband, devoted father, doting grandfather National Guard Veteran
Albert E. "Al" Landry, 73, a longtime resident of Tyngsboro, passed away peacefully Friday, July 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after valiantly battling a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Estelle J. (Guilmette) Landry, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.
Born July 16, 1946, he was raised in Lowell, and graduated from Lowell Technical High School with the Class of 1965. Shortly after, Al proudly enlisted in the United States National Guard, serving until his honorable discharge in 1970.
For several years, he worked at local sheet metal shops as a foreman, then went on to open his own shop, L & L Fabricators, Inc., which he successfully ran for over 30 years. Always a hard worker, Al continued to work alongside his son Steve, until just before his passing. His exceptional workmanship can be found in many area homes, including his own. Al built things to last.
An avid racing fan, Al watched his son race cars for many years. Later, he enjoyed watching his grandson Steven play football and lacrosse, always cheering from the sideline as his number one fan.
Al's inner strength and determination to carry on in the face of great adversity were evident throughout his illness. He often said "a Landry doesn't quit". While deeply proud of all he had accomplished, his greatest fulfillment was his loving family. Al's ever-steady demeanor, strong character, honesty, and dry sense of humor, will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Steven Landry and his wife Maryann, and a cherished grandson Steven, all of Tyngsboro; two brothers, Gerard A. Landry of Lowell, and Marcel Landry of Gardner MA; a brother-in-law, Louis Guilmette and his wife Inez of Fairport, NY; two nieces, Michele Guilmette and Lisa (Guilmette) D'Errico, a sister-in-law, Doris Guilmette, and his beloved cockapoo, Cookie. Al was predeceased by his parents, Severe Joseph and Theresa (Drolet) Landry, and lovingly raised by his late grandparents, Edmond and Elmire (Danielson) Drolet. He had a very special relationship with his late in-laws, Florence (Lavallee) and Louis Guilmette, and was the brother of the late David G. Landry, Ralph Landry, and Omer J. Landry, and uncle of his beloved nephew, Michael Guilmette.
LANDRY - Friends will be received at the Congregational Church, 15 Princeton Street, North Chelmsford, on Tuesday from 10 AM to 11:45 AM, followed by his Celebration of Life Service at Noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Al's name, to benefit his love of animals, may be made to: MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Al's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on July 21, 2019