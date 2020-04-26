|
|
Army Veteran, Korean War
Lowell - Albert E. Perrin, 92, a resident of the Centralville section of Lowell, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen M. (Martin) Perrin.
Born in Lowell on February 8, 1928, he was a son of the late Eugene and Alexina (Courtis) Perrin.
Al was educated in Lowell Schools and following went to serve with the United States Army during the Korean War attaining the rank of Corporal.
He retired from the Lowell General Hospital where he worked as a custodian but had also worked for many years at Fletcher's Quarry in Westford.
He was a communicant of the former St. Louis de France Church, and was a member of the St. Louis Prayer Group. He also belonged to the Lowell Senior Citizens Club.
Al loved to dance and would go out dancing with the senior citizens group several times a week.
A kind and gentle man, Al will be missed by his loving family and friends.
Al's family would like to thank the staff of the Northwood Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for the compassionate care that he received while residing there.
He leaves a daughter and her husband, Carol and Ronald Grimard of Lowell; three grandchildren, Ronald Grimard and his wife Linda, Laurie Hall and her husband Brian and Martha Sanchez and her husband Diomede; 9 great grandchildren, Jennifer Robinson and her husband Stephen, Katelyn Grimard, Chelsea Hall, Randy Hall, Sarah Morse and her husband Scott, Nicholas Eudenbach, Joseph Eudenbach, Shawn Petkewich and Jill Petkewich; 6 great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son and his wife, Gary and Jane Clough, his granddaughter, Jessica Petkewich, and siblings, Gerry, Raymond, Maurice, Rita, Yvonne, Constance and Theresa.
Private Funeral Services were held Friday at St. Joseph Cemetery. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a later date to be announced.
For those who wish, donations in his name may be made to ease the hunger caused by the pandemic to: www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/covid19/
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 26, 2020