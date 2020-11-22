Williamsburg, VA
Mr. Albert G. Daigle of Williamsburg, VA, formerly of Dracut, MA, passed away on November 16, 2020 after a period of declining health.
He was married to the late Eleanor (Ryan) Daigle, who passed away in May, 2013.
Mr. Daigle was born in Dracut, MA on December 11, 1928, a son of Albert G. and Marie R. (Chalifoux) Daigle.
He graduated from Dracut Public Schools and entered the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Beatty. After his service, he returned to Massachusetts and furthered his education, receiving his BS and MBA from Northeastern University. He was a devout Catholic, for years a communicant of St. Marguerite D'ouville Church in Dracut. He was proud of his military service and enjoyed many years of ship reunions around the country. He was also proud of his French Canadian heritage, maintaining his ability to speak French fluently, and enjoying time with friends at the Passe Temps Club in Lowell.
He will be dearly missed by his three daughters, Virginia (James) McKenna of Virginia, Martha (Bryan) Martin of North Carolina, and Mary (Gerard) Pearson of Massachusetts. He is also survived by the true loves of his life, his grandchildren, Lisa Ward, Kelly Burgess, Jennifer Burgess, Kathryn Craig, Michael McKenna, Siobhan Gamboa, Meghan Gordon, Ryan Matthews, Caroline Mathews and Conor McKenna; and great-grandchildren, Ryan Ignacio, James McKenna, Lillian Craig and Padraic Craig.
He is survived by his brothers-in-law, Albert Descoteaux and Thomas B. (Helga) Ryan; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Pauline Levesque, Priscilla Daigle, Rachel Descoteaux, Joanne Gilbert, Isabelle Poirier and Royal Daigle.
Due to Covid-19, services will be private. Donations may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association
