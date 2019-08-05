|
|
formerly of Tewksbury
and Pelham, NH; 71
PUNTA GORDA, FL – Albert J. "Al" Bartlett, age 71, formerly of MA and NH. Beloved husband for 53 years of Barbara E. (Bechard) Bartlett; son of the late George and Eleanor "Lee" (Cocco) Bartlett; father of Donna O'Grady and her husband Patrick of Pelham, NH; George Bartlett and his wife Laura (Main) of Londonderry, NH; former father-in-law of Paul Hamel of York, ME, who was husband of Al's daughter, the late Michelle Hamel; grandfather of eight; great-grandfather of five; brother of the late Jean Ubel.
Bartlett
Memorial visiting hours Friday, Sept. 27, from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts., (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Committal services will follow in Tyngsborough Cemetery, Frost Rd., Tyngsborough. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , P.O. Box 1000 -Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or . For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 5, 2019