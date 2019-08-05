Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Bartlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert J. Bartlett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert J. Bartlett Obituary
formerly of Tewksbury

and Pelham, NH; 71

PUNTA GORDA, FL – Albert J. "Al" Bartlett, age 71, formerly of MA and NH. Beloved husband for 53 years of Barbara E. (Bechard) Bartlett; son of the late George and Eleanor "Lee" (Cocco) Bartlett; father of Donna O'Grady and her husband Patrick of Pelham, NH; George Bartlett and his wife Laura (Main) of Londonderry, NH; former father-in-law of Paul Hamel of York, ME, who was husband of Al's daughter, the late Michelle Hamel; grandfather of eight; great-grandfather of five; brother of the late Jean Ubel.

Bartlett

Memorial visiting hours Friday, Sept. 27, from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts., (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Committal services will follow in Tyngsborough Cemetery, Frost Rd., Tyngsborough. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , P.O. Box 1000 -Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or . For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Albert J. Bartlett
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tewksbury Funeral Home
Download Now