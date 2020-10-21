Prominent Lowell AttorneyAttorney Albert J. Marcotte, a well-known lifetime resident of Lowell died peacefully on October 16th, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.Born in Lowell on April 17th, 1930, he was the son of late Albert Marcotte and Irene (McGuigan) Marcotte.Al graduated valedictorian at Keith Academy, after which he attended Boston College and Boston College School of Law. He then served his country in the Army JAG Corp from 1955 until 1957. Upon returning to Lowell, he began practicing law while overseeing the family's businesses; The Eagle Cab Company and Lowell Livery.After leaving these businesses to focus on his law practice, "The Boss", built The Marcotte Law Firm into one of the preeminent firms in the Merrimack Valley. His firm has been instrumental in precedent-setting cases and is known statewide as the "go-to" firm. As a testament to his long list of accomplishments, he was the recipient of Lifetime Achievement Awards from both the Massachusetts Academy of Trial Attorneys and the Greater Lowell Bar Association; the latter of which was named after him.Al loved sports and followed all the local teams. He was exceptionally loyal to his alma mater teams from Boston College. During his early years, he was a top CYO pitcher. He was an avid runner for all his adult life, always outdoors….no matter the weather. When his children were involved in local sports, he could be "heard" cheering them on at all their games. Al continued to be a great supporter of the Lowell High School Athletic Dept., the Lowell Food Bank and countless other local charities.He is survived by his wife, Vivianne (Tremblay) Marcotte of Hampton, New Hampshire, and their six children: Roberta Marcotte of Hampton, New Hampshire, Richard Marcotte of Pepperell, Massachusetts, Philip Marcotte and his wife Christine of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Paula Molloy and her husband Daniel of Ridgefield, Connecticut, Peter Marcotte and his wife Joanne of North Hampton, New Hampshire, and Atty. David Marcotte of Hampton, New Hampshire.He is survived by fifteen grandchildren: Atty. Michael Molloy and his wife Lauren; Elizabeth Kirkpatrick and her husband Matthew; Brittany Schnaars and her husband Andrew; Melissa Reardon and her husband Edward; Nicholas Marcotte; Richard Marcotte; Amanda Marcotte; Matthew Marcotte; Sarah Marcotte; Joshua Marcotte; Julia Marcotte; Hannah Marcotte; Alex Marcotte; Thomas Marcotte and Zachary Marcotte; and six great-grandchildren; William and Emma Kirkpatrick; Conner and Logan Molloy; Myles Marcotte and Dominic Reardon.He is also survived by his beloved sister Virginia Huard of Florida, his nephews Joe and John Huard, nieces Joyce McEnery and Judy Huard and predeceased by his brother, Robert Marcotte.Mr. Marcotte is also survived by his friend and caregiver Faith Ann Lawlor.Marcotte-Albert's calling hours will be private. Due to current restrictions, his funeral Mass will be held privately Friday morning October 23, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church Lowell. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend his Burial Services on Friday at 11:45 AM at the Pavilion in St. Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Rd. Chelmsford MA. To ensure the health and safety of those who attend, social distancing will be in place and face masks are required. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, Lowell MA. (978) 459-9315.