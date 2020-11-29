1/1
Albert J. Quintal
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Mechanical Assembler; Lifelong Lowell resident

Lowell

Albert J. Quintal beloved husband of Pauline C. (Leduc) Quintal passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Northwood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center following his battle with cancer. He was 80.

Born in Lowell on February 11, 1940, he was a son of the late Manuel and Delphine (Machado) Quintal. Al was a lifelong resident of the city.

Prior to his retirement he was employed at Wang Laboratories where he worked as mechanical assembler and tester which fit him perfectly as he always enjoyed fixing things.

Al loved animals and enjoyed singing. He was always smiling, had a great sense of humor and loved being a silly jokester. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.

During this last year of his illness he resided at Northwood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, where he had many friends and loved by all. His family would like to thank the staff for the wonderful care given to Al.

Surviving Al besides his wife with whom he celebrated 55 years of marriage this past September 6th are his five children and spouses, Michael Quintal of Lowell, Debra Flaherty of Nashua, NH, Mark and Linda Quintal, Tammy and Dave Groulx and Scott Quintal all of Lowell; a brother Manuel Quintal of Methuen; a sister and brother in law, Donna and Bill Owen; twelve grandchildren, Jason, Kendra, Kaitlyn, Derek, Shane, Amy, Michael, Nicole, Kevin, Tylor, Hallie, and Christian; three great grandchildren, Lana, Millie, and Mia; and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Robert Quintal and Dolly Capella.

Relatives and friends are invited to his services at St. Joseph Cemetery on Saturday, December 19 at 10:00 AM. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



View the online memorial for Albert J. Quintal


Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
19
Service
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
