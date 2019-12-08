|
|
Albert Joseph Narbonne Sr.
formerly of Lowell, MA
Albert Joseph Narbonne Sr. passed away 11/07/2019 peacefully, surrounded by loved ones in Cotuit, MA. Born 12/18/1929 to Clara and Leo Narbonne in Lowell, Mr. Narbonne's preceded in death by Sisters Estelle Narbonne Deschene, Lucille Narbonne Deschene, Brothers, George, William and Paul Narbonne.
Mr. Narbonne attended Lowell High School, furthering his education during evening courses at Northeastern. Mr. Narbonne served in the Navel Reserve. A lifelong journey in retail began for Mr. Narbonne at Pollard's Shoe Depart, Lowell, quickly rising to the Store Manager. Mr. Narbonne reached the apex of his career, with the assistance of his family, building Narbonne Shoe Company into one of the largest independently owned shoe companies in the North East. Mr. Narbonne had many hobbies such as playing his Banjo, birdwatching, traveling, community Service, past local director of Rotary International and most importantly, in his retirement, years as an Associate Hospice Chaplin for HPBC Florida.
Mr. Narbonne is survived by his Brother Robert Narbonne, Son Albert J. Narbonne Jr. & Daughter- in-Law LuAnn, Leon Narbonne Sr. & partner Erin LaValle, Cynthia Narbonne D'Andrea & Son-in-law Barry, Daughter-in-Law Toni Ann Narbonne.
Mr. Narbonne was known to have a loving smile, none more displayed as when he enjoyed the company of his "6" Grandchildren, "5" great- Grandchildren, MANY Nieces, Nephews and
dear friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Lawrence Street Methodist Church Sat.,12/14 2019, 11:00 AM. in Lowell, MA. An after Service gathering, reflecting on Al Narbonne's Sr's life, will follow at Lenzi's, Merrimack St., Dracut.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 8, 2019