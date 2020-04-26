|
lifelong resident of Tyngsborough, MA
Albert L. Boisvert, 84, lifelong resident of Tyngsborough, MA died unexpectedly following a brief illness on April 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, NH.
He was born in Lowell on December 16, 1935 and was a son of the late Florence (Plourde) Boisvert and the late Raymond Boisvert.
Al proudly served in the United States Army from 1954 - 1960 as a mortar carrier driver and in the Army National Guard from 1960 - 1963 receiving an Honorable Discharge.
After his military service, Al worked for Stride Rite Shoes and the Tyngsboro School District until his retirement in 2006.
He was a communicant of St. Mary Magdalen Church in Tyngsboro.
Al enjoyed working on cars and going to the Tyngsboro High School baseball, basketball, football, and softball games supporting the athletes over the years. He was a caring person who would help anyone out if needed. He loved animals and would feed them if they entered his yard.
In addition to his late mother and father, Al had a sister, Claire Smith and a brother George Boisvert who recently predeceased him. He is survived by four brothers, Raymond Boisvert, Jacques Boisvert and his wife Anne, Roger Boisvert, Richard Boisvert and his wife Marriene, and sister in-law Claire Boisvert, brother in-law Donald Smith all of Lowell and nieces and nephews. Close friends who have taken care of him over the years due to his illness, Edward Farrington of Milford, NH, Richard Gauthier of Hudson, NH, Kevin King of Westford, MA, James Armitage and Terry King, both of Tyngsboro, MA.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. His burial will take place in Tyngsboro Memorial Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 26, 2020