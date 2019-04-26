|
|
retired Mechanical Engineer; 87 TEWKSBURY Mr. Albert Lawrence "Al" Covel Jr., age 87, a retired Mechanical Engineer for several large companies in the greater Boston area, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Marjorie Anne (Stewart) Covel, with whom he had celebrated a sixty-second wedding anniversary this past June 8th. He was born in on Boston, in March 19, 1932 one of five children of the late Albert and Delia (Reilly) Covel born in Ireland. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in Brookline and enlisted into the U.S. Air Force. He served in Japan during the Korean war and was Honorably Discharged as an Airman 1st Class. He earned the National Defense, United Nations Service, Good Conduct and Korean Service Medals during his enlistment.
Albert and Margie lived in Arlington for fifty-two years and retired to Eagles Landing in Tewksbury in 2014.
His career included Arthur D. Little Company, Cryogenics Technology, Koch Process Systems, Al continued to work as an Electrical Estimator with his sons and grandsons at Phoenix Electrical for the remainder of his years.
Al was an active Catholic layman, as a member and Usher at St. Camillus Church in Arlington, and St. Williams since 2014.
He was an Honorary Member of Fr. Coppens Council 4336 Knights of Columbus in Tewksbury, and an Honorary Member of the Arlington American Legion Post 109.
Besides his wife, he leaves five children, Christopher Covel and his wife Darryn of Jefferson, ME, Michael Covel and his wife Kathy of Tewksbury, MA, Elaine Medley and her husband Richard of Haverhill, Paul Covel and his wife Carolyn and Marjorie Eagan and her husband Christopher also of Tewksbury; thirteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a brother, William Covel of Kennebunkport, ME; John Covel (deceased) and Alice Covel of Needham, Frank (deceased) and Sally Covel of Woburn, and James and Louise Covel of Brewster (both deceased); many nieces, nephews and countless friends. COVEL Visiting hours Sunday, April 28, from 3:00 until 6:00 at the Tewksbury Funeral Home, 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts., (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His funeral will begin Monday at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass Monday, April 29, at 11:30 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Burial with U.S.A.F. Honors will be in St. Mary Cemetery, No. Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127 (see: www.ccab.org) are encouraged. tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 26, 2019