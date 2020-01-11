|
(1923-2020)
Albert Lucien Jean, 96, passed away peacefully at UMPC Pinnacle Hospital in Harrisburg, PA on January 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Lourdes Patria (Sustento) Jean to whom he was married for 43 years.
Albert was born in Lowell, MA on June 12, 1923, the first born of the late Hector and Cecile (Trudel) Jean. He attended St. Joseph Grammar School, High School and St. Joseph Novitiate in Tyngsboro before completing degrees at Fordham University and Columbia University. He was a Teacher (mathematics) for 47 years, two years at the University level,
ten years at Marist High Schools in New York, West Virginia, Massachusetts and the Philippines and 35 years at Brookline High School (MA).
Albert was a devout Catholic and active parishioner of Saint Francis Parish in Dracut, Our Lady of the Rosary in Land O Lakes FL and Saint Theresa of the Infant Jesus in New Cumberland, PA. He was a member of the Lay Carmelites and The Knights of Columbus and humble servant leader of several church organizations. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, visiting with family, gardening, playing cards, Malibu Grand Prix Racing, training for and competing in the Senior Games, dancing, singing in French and advocating for the Respect Life Program.
In addition to his late wife and parents he was pre-deceased by his brothers Louis Jean, Ernest Jean, Eugene Jean, Marcel Jean, his sisters Doris Durand, Laurette Marion, Therese Lambert, his sister-in-law's Helen Jean, Shirley Jean and his brother-in-law's Henry Durand,
Andre Marion, David Finney, David Lambert, nephews Paul Durand, Ernest Jean Jr. and niece Renee M. Lambert.
Albert is survived by his son Albert and daughter-in-law Sue, sister Aline Finney of Townsend, Michael and Carol Jean of Chicago, sister-in-law's Lucy Jean of Chicago, Marie P. Jean of Tewksbury, Gertrude (Jean) and Gerald Cohen of Chelmsford, Albert Leon and Pauline (Gilbert) Jean of Dracut and 83 nephews and nieces.
Relatives and friends are invited to Albert's Life Celebration at the McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth Street from 2 until 6 PM on Sunday. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 AM in St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Rd., Dracut. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Albert's memory to National Right to Life, Attn: Development Department, 512 10th St. NW, Washington, DC 20004. Directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 11, 2020