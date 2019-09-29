Lowell Sun Obituaries
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Albert P. Klose


1939 - 2019
Albert P. Klose Obituary
of Ayer

AYER

Albert P. Klose, 80, of Ayer, died Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley.

Mr. Klose was born in Freehold, NJ, October 24, 1939 and has resided in the Ayer/Fort Devens area for over 40 years.

Mr. Klose served his country for twenty years in the United States Army, retiring in 1982 at the rank of Staff Sergeant. During his time of service, Mr. Klose served two tours of duty in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze star.

Following his retirement from the armed forces, Mr. Klose worked as a warehouseman at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford and later at the Cutler Army Hospital at Devens before finally retiring from the Veterinary Clinic at Fort Devens.

He leaves his wife of 47 years, Harriet E. (Harootian) Klose; three sons, Steven G. Klose and his wife, Diane, of Westminster, Brian A. Klose and his wife, Jamie Patton of Ayer, Albert V. Klose of NJ; a daughter, Marlene Baird of Delaware; a brother, Norman Klose of NJ; a sister, Betty Ehrman of California; two grandchildren, Olivia Klose and Zachary Patton.

Several years ago, Mr. Klose was active in his children's sports programs as well as the Devens Scouting program.

Klose

Funeral services will be held 10 AM Wednesday, October 4, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer. Burial with military honors will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

Calling hours are 4-7 Tuesday.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
