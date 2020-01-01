|
|
"Beloved Husband, Father,
Brother and Papa"
LOWELL
Albert Jeremiah 'Woodsie' Woods, 66, of Lowell, passed away peacefully from liver cancer on Sunday, December 29, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family. He was the loving husband of Maxine (Martone) Woods, with whom he had shared Thirty Seven years
A son of the late Albert and the late Joan T. (Barnes) Woods, he was born March 18, 1953, in Lowell, and was raised and educated in the Tyngsborough and Lowell area, graduating from Tyngsborough High School.
Woodsie was a motorcycle enthusiast, especially of Harley Davidsons. He was also an avid fisherman and claimed Aruba as his second home, but he was most proud of his legacy, his children.
Mr. Woods worked as Custodian for the Town of Chelmsford for many years before his retirement, and then worked as a custodian at UMass Lowell until his retirement in the Summer of 2017. He had also worked part time for over thirty years with Dr. McPartland at Chelmsford Periodontists and had also worked with Garside Realty for over fifteen years as a maintenance manager.
In addition to his beloved wife, Maxine, he leaves his many beautiful children, Al Martone and his wife, Esther, of Lowell, Danielle Lazu and her husband, Jose, of Lowell, and Albert Jeremiah "AJ" Woods, Jr. of Lowell; his adopted children, Mercey, Juliana, and Carmine of Lowell; in addition, his children, Kristy Woods-Sheedy and her husband, Bob, of Dracut, Shane Millman and his wife, Sheryl, of Lowell, Sonya Woods-Beaudette and her husband, Wayne, of Windham, NH, and Renee Woods of Lowell; his grandchildren, Tyler, Felicia, Alecsia, Antonio, Saleena, Little Jose, Haley, RJ, Hailey, Jonathan, Logan, Javiien, Kamdyn, Avery; and his great-grandson, Aviyen. He is also survived by his sister, Joanne Woods Laliberte and her husband, Lenny, of Londonderry, NH; his sisters in law, Mona Tyree and her husband, Raimee, of Lowell and Melody Rivera of Lowell; and leaves behind his cherished dog and best friend, Brutis Harley Woods; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, lifelong friends and other extended family members.
He was also the brother of the late Peter Woods.
Woods
ON THURSDAY, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS 4 UNTIL 8 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 10 A.M. ON FRIDAY AT THE FUNERAL HOME. BURIAL IN ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM.
View the online memorial for Albert Woods
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 1, 2020