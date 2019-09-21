|
Albertina Cunha (DaSilva) DaSilva, 82 of Lowell, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Palm Center Nursing Home. She was the widow of the late Manuel Teotonio DaSilva whom passed away in 2008 after 53 years of marriage.
She was born on July 7, 1937 in Graciosa, Azores, Portugal and was a daughter of the late Adalberto and the late Graciomilde (Cunha) DaSilva. She was raised in Graciosa, where she attended the area schools.
While in Graciosa, she married her late husband, Manuel, and raised her family in Portugal until relocating to the United States in November of 1977, settling in Lowell. For the past 42 years, she resided in the Back Central Street neighborhood and was a communicant of St. Anthony Church.
She enjoyed crocheting, shopping and traveling, especially trips to her beloved home, Graciosa. She was a member of the Holy Ghost Society. Above all else, she adored time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Albertina is survived by her two beloved sons, Floriberto M. DaSilva and his wife, Maria of Lowell, Juvenal C. DaSilva and his wife, Guilhermina of Lowell; her two grandchildren, Kelly Cunha and her husband, Marcos of Lowell, and Steven DaSilva and his wife, Samantha of Lowell; and her great-grandchildren, Melina Cunha of Lowell, and Manuel and Wilhelmina DaSilva of Dracut. She is also survived by her sister, Elsa DaSilva of Graciosa; her brother, Manuel DaSilva and his wife, Maria of Terceira; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, the late Migdalia Gomez DaSilva; and her siblings, the late Elvina Cunha, the late Valdemar Silva.
Her family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Merrimack Valley Hospice, Dr. Elias Nabbout's office, and the staff at Palm Center for their kindness and compassion during her last days.
YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 2 UNTIL 6 P.M. ON SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22. ON MONDAY, HER FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 9 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT ST. ANTHONY CHURCH, 893 CENTRAL STREET, LOWELL AT 10 A.M. BURIAL IN ST. MARY CEMETERY. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 21, 2019