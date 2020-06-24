Alda A. Betley
1931 - 2020
Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend;

Alda A. (Pereira) Betley, 88, of Lowell, Massachusetts, passed away Sunday March 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was the loving wife of the late Walter J. Betley who died March 14, 2011.

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, March 19, 1931, a daughter of the late Antonio and the late Maria (Sousa) Pereira, she received her education in the Lowell School system.

For many years Alda worked in the electronics industry as an assembler at Honeywell, Symphonic and, RCA, where she helped work on the space program for NASA.

An active woman, she enjoyed dancing, singing, movies, games, sports but most especially loved to be with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Always the loyal fan she would travel to watch her grandsons play hockey and baseball.

Alda is survived by her son Richard J. Betley and his wife Sandra of Lowell; a daughter Barbara A. Hogan and her husband Donald J. of Lowell; a granddaughter Kate Brown and her husband Steve of Lowell; three grandsons Justin Hogan and his wife Brittnee Cann of Reseda, CA, Trevor Hogan of Lowell and Matthew Betley of Lowell; six great grandchildren Quinn, Eli, Annabel, Owen, Dalilah and June; a sister Mary Dugas and her husband Roger of Lowell; a brother Anthony Pereira of Lowell; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was the sister of the late Augustina Tremblay, the late John and the late Jose Pereira.

Betley

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass to be celebrated Saturday morning June 27, 2020 at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in Lowell at 11 o'clock. A private burial will take place at a later date. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38101. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
ST. PATRICK CHURCH
