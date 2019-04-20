|
|
active at Tewksbury Senior Center; 94 TEWKSBURY Mrs. Alda Catherine (Pimentel) Ricardo, age 94, a well known resident of Tewksbury for the past sixty-five years, died peacefully in the care of her family and the staff of Highpoint Hospice in Haverhill, Thursday morning, April 18. Through forty-six years of marriage, she was the devoted wife of Joseph Ricardo, who died in 1992.
Alda was born in Cambridge, one of four children of the late Manuel and Alda (Mederios) Pimentel, and was raised in the Cambridge and Somerville area. After their marriage, she and Joe moved to Tewksbury in 1953.
In earlier years Alda worked as a seamstress, a production assistant at a box manufacturer, a sales clerk at the former Jordan Marsh downtown Boston anchor store, and in later years as a Senior Aid.
She was active in the events at the Tewksbury Senior Center, and enjoyed a Life membership in the Tewksbury Golden Age.
Alda was a Communicant of St. William's Parish.
She leaves five children, Linda Brabant, Joseph F. Ricardo, John V. Ricardo and his husband Paul Bellevue, all of Tewksbury, David S. Ricardo and his wife Jayne of Hollis, NH, Paul Ricardo and his significant other, Sandy of Epping, NH; ten grandchildren, Lisa Jones and her husband Robert of Merrimack, NH, Margaret Ricardo of Tewksbury, Susan Ricardo of FL, Theresa Whitehead and her husband Michael of Lawrence, Paul Ricardo and his wife Teresa of Billerica, Zachary Ricardo and Travis Ricardo both of Chelmsford, Gabriele Brown of Newmarket, NH, Sabrina Ricardo of Nashua, NH, Keenan Bissett of Hollis, NH; seven great-grandchildren, Shamus, Colin, Laci, C.J., Owen, Thomas, and Anna; many long-time dear friends; nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by her siblings, Manuel Pimentel, Geraldine Field, and Mary Lubinsky. RICARDO Visiting hours Monday, April 22, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts., (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 n MA or 978) 851 2950. G.A.C. service Monday at 4:30. Her funeral will begin Tuesday, April 23, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Burial will follow in Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Highpoint Hospice, M.V.-V.N.A., 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843 or Tewksbury Friends of the Elderly, attn.: Linda Brabant, Senior Center, 172 Chandler St., Tewksbury, MA 01876 are encouraged. Special thanks to the Staff of Circle Home Hospice for their care for Alda in her last days. visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Alda Ricardo
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 20, 2019