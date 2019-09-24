Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks
777 South St.
Tewksbury, MA
Alexander A. Quinn

Alexander A. Quinn
U.S. Army Veteran of Iraq

and Afghanistan Wars

TEWKSBURY

Sergeant First Class, Alexander A. Quinn, age 39, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, formerly of Tewksbury, passed away in Clarksburg on Sept. 4, 2019.

Born in Melrose on June 11, 1980, he was the beloved son of Brian J. and Laura I. (Keown) Quinn of Tewksbury, and loving father of Sabrina L. Quinn of Tewksbury, Madison L. Quinn, Alexis K. Quinn, and Kylie M. Quinn all of Bedford.

Alex was raised in Tewksbury attended Tewksbury schools and graduated from Tewksbury Memorial High School in 1999.

In 2005, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and is a Veteran of both the Iraqi and Afghanistan Wars. Alex was awarded numerous awards for his military service including multiple Army Commendation and Army Achievement Medals.

In addition to his parents and daughters, he is survived by two sisters, Donna M. Skane and her husband Douglas of Billerica, and Denise A. Murray of Tewksbury; four nieces, Stephanie and Brooke, Jessica and Alyssa; two nephews, Tyler and Dougie; his grandniece, Ryleigh; also many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Services with full military honors were held at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury.

QUINN

S.F.C. Alexander A. Quinn. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life in memory of S.F.C. Alexander A. Quinn to be held on Saturday, October 26th from 1-5 p.m. at the Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks, 777 South St., Tewksbury. Those wishing, may make a donation in his memory to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Foundation, www.massfallenheroes.org.



View the online memorial for S.F.C. Alexander A. Quinn
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 24, 2019
