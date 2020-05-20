Alexander W. Mason
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
…Textron Electrical Engineer; 72

TEWKSBURY

Alexander Whiteside Mason, age 72, died May 13; beloved husband of the late Debra Ann Dolan-Mason, son of the late Alexander and Jane (Whiteside) Mason. He leaves behind two daughters, Vanessa Mason of Brooklyn, NY, and Caitlin Mason and her husband, Justin Melloni, of Sudbury, MA; and many dear friends throughout the area.

ARRANGEMENTS

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, funeral services are private. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be scheduled when the crisis has passed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, c/o Foundation for Business Equity, 265 Franklin Street, BOX 304, Boston MA 02110 (https://www.macovid19relieffund.org/) are encouraged. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mason Family. For online condolence messages visit: www.legacy.com. For complete obituary visit: TewksburyFuneralHome.com



View the online memorial for Alexander W. Mason

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved