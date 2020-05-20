…Textron Electrical Engineer; 72
TEWKSBURY
Alexander Whiteside Mason, age 72, died May 13; beloved husband of the late Debra Ann Dolan-Mason, son of the late Alexander and Jane (Whiteside) Mason. He leaves behind two daughters, Vanessa Mason of Brooklyn, NY, and Caitlin Mason and her husband, Justin Melloni, of Sudbury, MA; and many dear friends throughout the area.
ARRANGEMENTS
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, funeral services are private. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be scheduled when the crisis has passed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, c/o Foundation for Business Equity, 265 Franklin Street, BOX 304, Boston MA 02110 (https://www.macovid19relieffund.org/) are encouraged. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mason Family. For online condolence messages visit: www.legacy.com. For complete obituary visit: TewksburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 20, 2020.