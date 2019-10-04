|
longtime resident of Littleton; 92
Alfred F. Glavey age 92 and longtime resident of Littleton passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Emerson Hospital in Concord. He was the husband of the late Estelle Mague Glavey who died in 2016. Alfred was born in Ayer, MA on October 8, 1926 the son of the late Francis and Ellen (Healy) Glavey. Raised on the historic Glavey family farm homestead in Littleton, Alfred graduated from Littleton High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country during WWII. Upon his return home he attended and graduated from Boston University Law School.
Alfred and Estelle married on August 18, 1951 and remained on the Glavey family homestead. Alfred worked for many years as a successful and prominent local civil attorney practicing law until the age of 88. He also managed Cobb Incorporated.
He is survived by his children, Mark F. Glavey and his wife Alice of Siloam Springs, AR, Matthew W. Glavey and his companion Teri McHugh of New Ipswich, NH, Luke A. Glavey and his wife Sandy of North Compton, NH, Paul J. Glavey and his companion Robin Desmet of Littleton and Methuen and Rebecca G. Waugh of Littleton. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Marisa Rosario, Andrew, Emily, Nathan, Ryan and Stephanie Glavey and Jared and Lindsey Waugh as well as six great-grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his son John C. Glavey.
Alfred F. age 92 of Littleton, Oct. 1, 2019. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Alfred for visiting hours on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 pm in the BADGER FUNERAL HOME, 347 KING ST., LITTLETON. His funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 am in St. Anne's Parish, 75 King St., Littleton. Burial will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 4, 2019