Alfred J. Perras


1936 - 2020
Alfred J. Perras Obituary
November 13, 1936 - April 16, 2020

FLORIDA – Alfred J. Perras, 83, passed away on April 16, 2020 at his home in Homosassa, Florida, with his loving wife of 59 and a half years, Shirley, by his side. Alfred was the beloved son of Alfred J. Perras, Sr. and Irene (Rancourt) Perras.

Alfred was born in Lowell on November 13, 1936. He attended Lowell Schools and was a Class of 1955 graduate of Lowell High School. As a senior in high school, Al joined the Air Force and served his country proudly as an Airman First Class, Radio Intercept Operator until 1958 when he was honorably discharged. Alfred then began his career as a Microchip Assembler and remained one until his retirement. On October 15, 1960, Alfred married his lifelong partner and love, Shirley (LeBlanc). They spent the first 44 years of their marriage in Lowell and this is where they raised their three children, Sherry, Donna and Alfred III. In 2004, Al and Shirley decided to plant new roots in Homosassa, Florida. Throughout his life, Al enjoyed cribbage, bowling, golfing, and fishing. He and Shirley loved to dance and often became the center of a circle when doing the jitter-bug. Al will be greatly missed by his family. In addition to his wife, Shirley, Al is survived by his daughters, Sherry Weinstein and Donna Perras, and his son, Army Retiree First Sergeant, Alfred J. Perras III; four grandsons, three granddaughters, and two great-granddaughters.

A private family service and burial for Alfred has taken place.

As an expression of sympathy donations in Alfred's memory may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice through their Shining Star Program. www.chaptershealth.org

ARRANGEMENTS BY THE

FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS

978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
