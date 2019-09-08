|
|
Alfred L. Gladstone, 91
Born December 20th, 1927 of Billerica, MA, laid down his working tools on August 06th, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. He was a builder, real estate entrepreneur and a member of numerous organizations including The Home Builders Association, The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, the Masons and Shriners. He spent many summers in Nantucket, MA and Newport, RI, enjoyed racing thoroughbreds and fishing with his sons and grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine of 61 years, his two sons Stephen and Jeffrey, his grandchildren, Brittany Rose, Brandon and his wife Kayla, his great-granddaughter Luvenia Cecile, Stephen's loving fiancée Holly and their son Cameron, his brother Paul and his wife, Patricia, brother-in-law Ronald and his wife, Helene Kogos.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 8, 2019