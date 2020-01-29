|
life-long resident of Groton; 82
Alfred Leonard "Al" Wyatt, 82, and life-long resident of Groton passed at Nashoba Valley Medical Center on Friday, January 24, 2020, following a brief illness. Al was the husband of Arlene (Connolly) Wyatt who predeceased him in 2011 at the age of 75. They were married for 54 years.
Al was born on January 28, 1937, to Alfred Reginald Wyatt and Mary (Williams) Wyatt at the Williams Farmhouse on Chicopee Row in Groton.
Al graduated from Groton High School in 1955. He worked various jobs including the Leather board and maintaining the grounds of the Bates Estate and Lawrence Academy. He worked most of these jobs at the same time logging in 20-hour workdays for the better part of twenty years. Al worked his way to the position of Director of Buildings and Grounds at Lawrence Academy and remained there until his retirement. After retirement, he pursued his real estate license and acquired a position at Coldwell Banker in Groton.
Despite his busy work schedule Al still found time to take his family to the White mountains snowmobiling and ice fishing at Lake Winnipesaukee. The summers included trips to Salisbury Beach and Plum Island where he enjoyed his time off boating and fishing and hosting a clam bake. He was an avid gardener and furniture maker. There seemed to be nothing he couldn't fix.
Later in life, he turned his focus to resurrecting the Williams Barn. Al was proud to be a Groton resident much like the twelve generations of Williams before him. He became a committee member and organized a group of volunteers to repair and preserve a piece of Groton heritage. After completion, the barn was opened to the public. Al would conduct tours for third-grade school children, teaching them how to churn butter. A thriving farmer's market would open weekly during the summer and The Woman's Club would sell Christmas wreaths in the winter.
Al is survived by his four children Alfred Wyatt, Steven Wyatt both of Ayer, Judith Wyatt Darling and husband David of Townsend and Laurie Wyatt Woodin and her husband Charles of Littleton. He leaves five grandchildren, Kristine Wyatt Fox and her husband Chad of Pepperell, Danielle Woodin Sheffer and husband Keith of Ayer, Stephen Woodin of Littleton, Christopher Darling of Townsend and Katie Darling of Bellingham. He also leaves four great-grandchildren, Harper and Claire Fox of Pepperell, Nora and Evelyn Sheffer of Ayer. Al leaves a sister Barbara Atherton of Harrisburg, Arkansas, a brother Robert Wyatt of West Groton, and was predeceased by his brother Thomas Wyatt of West Groton.
Alfred L. "Al" age 82 of Groton, January 24, 2020. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Al for a period of visitation on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00 am–12:00 noon in the BADGER FUNERAL HOME, 45 SCHOOL ST., GROTON, his funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon. Burial in Groton Cemetery, will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Williams Barn, 173 Main St., Groton, Mass. 01450. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 29, 2020