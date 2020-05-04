Alfred R. "Fred" Marchand, age 58, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
He was born in Lowell on June 9, 1961, a son of the late Roland J. Marchand and Pauline R. (Papillon) Marchand who recently passed away on April 6. Fred was a lifelong resident of Lowell, attended Lowell schools and graduated from the Greater Lowell Technical High School.
Prior to his disability, he was employed at Bradlees and A. J. Wright for several years.
Fred is survived by his brother and two sisters, Paul Marchand and his wife, Kong of Lowell, Elaine Carey and her husband, Michael of Dracut and Rita Caizzi and her husband, Larry of Dracut; four nephews and one niece, Paul Joshua "PJ" Marchand of Lowell, Mitchell Carey of Dracut, Michael Caizzi of Lowell, David Caizzi of Medford and Lauren Caizzi of Dracut; a great niece and nephew, Victoria and Junior Marchand; a dear friend, David Spaulding; also one aunt Theresa King of Tyngsboro and several cousins.
Arrangements - Funeral Services for Fred will be held privately with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those who wish may make contributions in his memory to a charity of your own choice. Arrangements are in the care of the Laurin Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Fred, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from May 4 to May 31, 2020.