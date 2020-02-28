|
Alice Ann (O'Donnell) Deneault
Alice Ann (O'Donnell) Deneault, 84, of Newton, NC passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Atrium Health-Charlotte.
She was born October 27, 1935 in Newton, MA to the late Dennis J. and Mary J. (Finn) O'Donnell. Alice was a member of Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Newton, NC. She enjoyed attending antique car shows with her husband Bob and the turquoise and ivory 1954 Chevy Hardtop that they first met in. Alice also enjoyed traveling the USA and Canada, family cooking, dining on fresh New England seafood; as well as watching Boston Red Sox and Celtics games. Alice was blessed with so many lifelong friends from her childhood in Auburndale, MA to her new home at Abernethy Laurels in Newton, NC, where she and her husband Bob moved to be closer to family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert O'Donnell and Dennis O'Donnell; her sisters, Mary Taylor, Anne L. Ireland and Jean Higgins.
Those left to cherish her memory are; Husband of 64 years: Robert W. Deneault Sr. of the home in Newton, NC, Sons: Robert W. Deneault and wife Kim of Lincolnton, NC, Thomas E. Deneault and wife Brenda of N. Hampton, NH, Richard A. Deneault and wife Lauren of Denver, NC, Daughter: Margaret (Peggy) Sevigny of Huntersville, NC, Grandchildren: Lindsay Deneault, Christopher Deneault, Natasha Deneault, Thomas E. Deneault, Alicia Deneault, Stephanie Waldron, Christopher Sevigny, Thomas F. Deneault and Ashley Deneault. Great-Grandchildren: Chloe Deneault, Oliver Waldron, Madison Waldron, Annabelle Deneault and Abbie Sevigny.
A Catholic funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Newton, NC. Father Jim Collins will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the Memorial Garden at Abernethy Laurels in Newton, NC. The Deneault family will host a reception at Abernethy Laurels following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Atrium Health Foundation, Levine Cancer Institute, 208 E. Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 https://www.atriumhealthfoundation.org/ or the United Church Homes and Services (UCHS) Foundation, 100 Leonard Ave., Newton, NC 28658 https://www.uchas.org/foundation.
